Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
LJ Coates
@ljcoates
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View of Lake Lucerne from Old Wall
Related tags
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
lake
old city
swiss alps
swiss
alps
switzerland
luzern
lucerne
Mountain Images & Pictures
europe
Spring Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
urban
neighborhood
building
aerial view
Free pictures
Related collections
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers