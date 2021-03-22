Go to Alex Mecl's profile
@circlz
Download free
woman in pink shirt wearing white mask
woman in pink shirt wearing white mask
Downey, Downey, United States
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Receiving first Pfizer vaccination in Los Angeles

Related collections

PFEN Newsletter June 2020
18 photos · Curated by Victoria Danner
patient
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
COVID-19 Heroes
9 photos · Curated by Patricia Frazier
mask
human
Sports Images
Vaccine
56 photos · Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking