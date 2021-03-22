Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Mecl
@circlz
Download free
Share
Info
Downey, Downey, United States
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Receiving first Pfizer vaccination in Los Angeles
Related collections
PFEN Newsletter June 2020
18 photos
· Curated by Victoria Danner
patient
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
COVID-19 Heroes
9 photos
· Curated by Patricia Frazier
mask
human
Sports Images
Vaccine
56 photos
· Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
human
Related tags
human
clinic
downey
united states
current events
vaccine
apparel
clothing
doctor
helmet
covid-19
coronavirus
vaccination
hospital
operating theatre
Creative Commons images