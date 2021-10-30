Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Glebova
@blackhawksfan96
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Mateo, CA, USA
Published
19d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up dark-eyed junco resting on wooden log during daytime
Related tags
san mateo
ca
usa
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wood texture
close up bird
HD Animals Wallpapers
nature images
HD Bird Wallpapers
HD Bird Wallpapers
Animal Backgrounds
Nature Backgrounds
HD Nature Wallpapers
Birds Images
logs
bird on log
Nature Images
California Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Typography
209 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Tidy!
150 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images