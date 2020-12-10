Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marek Piwnicki
@marekpiwnicki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lanzada, Prowincja Sondrio, Włochy
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
First snow covering Italian Alps.
Related tags
lanzada
prowincja sondrio
włochy
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
ice
glacier
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
rocks
scenic
trail
Tree Images & Pictures
valley
alps
europe
hiking
Cloud Pictures & Images
cloudy
Free stock photos
Related collections
Landscape
491 photos
· Curated by Marek Piwnicki
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
mountain range
Italy
91 photos
· Curated by Marek Piwnicki
Italy Pictures & Images
peak
rock
landscape
200 photos
· Curated by LindaLee Williams
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant