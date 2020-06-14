Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stacy Ropati
@gritsngiggles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Montegrotto Terme, Province of Padua, Italy
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
montegrotto terme
province of padua
Italy Pictures & Images
People Images & Pictures
human
picture window
HD Windows Wallpapers
tub
Public domain images
Related collections
Farmland and Fields
493 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Journey
78 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Majestical Sunsets
933 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise