Go to Partha Narasimhan's profile
@notsphinx
Download free
silhouette of statue of liberty during sunset
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Travel
Liberty Island, New York, NY, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Light shines down on Liberty

Related collections

waterscape
355 photos · Curated by LindaLee Williams
waterscape
outdoor
sea
TALK!
38 photos · Curated by Walter Bell
talk
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking