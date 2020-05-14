Ptuj (pronounced [ˈptuːi̯] (About this soundlisten); German: Pettau; Latin: Poetovium/Poetovio) is a town in northeastern Slovenia that is the seat of the Municipality of Ptuj. Ptuj, the oldest recorded city in Slovenia, has been inhabited since the late Stone Age and developed from a Roman military fort. Ptuj was located at a strategically important crossing of the Drava River, along a prehistoric trade route between the Baltic Sea and the Adriatic. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ptuj