Go to Museums Victoria's profile
@museumsvictoria
Download free
grayscale photo of men in black hat playing musical instrument
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

History
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Members of the Jeffcott District Band. Donald, Victoria, circa 1905

Related collections

Music
16 photos · Curated by yael coty
Music Images & Pictures
human
band
TEAMS
37 photos · Curated by Bryan Redman
team
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking