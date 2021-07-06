Go to Ashley Hajimirsadeghi's profile
@ahaji
Download free
green moss on gray concrete fountain
green moss on gray concrete fountain
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens, Linnean Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Japanese-style garden in Washington D.C.

Related collections

Wavy
64 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking