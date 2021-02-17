Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ole Magnus Røgeberg
@omrterra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
cable
power lines
electric transmission tower
utility pole
Creative Commons images
Related collections
I'm just a shadow
309 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND
945 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway