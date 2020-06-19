Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Evgenii Pliusnin
@paboka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Богданович, Свердловская область, Россия
Published
on
June 19, 2020
FUJIFILM, X100T
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A flooded open-mine next Bogdanovich
Related tags
богданович
свердловская область
россия
lake
open-mine
red water
pollution
industrial
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
plateau
mountain range
wilderness
promontory
human
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Peter News
132 photos
· Curated by ana Madureira
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
swiss
Water Waste
7 photos
· Curated by Nadine Banks
waste
outdoor
pollution
blk
1,473 photos
· Curated by Zakkary Smith
blk
outdoor
HD Waterfall Wallpapers