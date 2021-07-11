Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yehleen gaffney
@yanagirl2020
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Orleans, New Orleans, United States
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Canon EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ring Shot
Related tags
new orleans
united states
ring shots
wedding ring
Wedding Backgrounds
accessories
accessory
jewelry
Crown Images
Free images
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Spectrums
569 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor