Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andri Wyss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bern, Schweiz
Published
on
December 13, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tram in Bern
Related tags
bern
schweiz
train
tram
switzerland
public transport
reflection
rain
rainy
vehicle
transportation
cable car
road
building
town
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
urban
puddle
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Backgrounds
155 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma