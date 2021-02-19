Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maud Slaats
@maudslaats
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Australian Shepherd in the snow outside
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
australian shepherd
australian shepherd dog
aussie
dog in snow
Winter Images & Pictures
wintertime
outside
snowdog
Brown Backgrounds
canine
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
collie
outdoors
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Dog Portrait Series
39 photos
· Curated by Amanda Streetman
portrait
Dog Images & Pictures
mammal
Nova
23 photos
· Curated by She is disj0inted
nova
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Animals and Plants
78 photos
· Curated by Penny Doyle
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal