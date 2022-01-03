Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
Winter Images & Pictures
winter walk
winter afternoon
after rain
wine country
vineyards
regional park
afternoon walk
bay area
livermore
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
field
grassland
path
Backgrounds
Related collections
Posed & Poised
78 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Powerful Women
296 photos
· Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine