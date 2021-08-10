Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Li fuyu
@fuyouzhimeng
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
flower arrangement
HD Art Wallpapers
carnation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
pantone
42 photos
· Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Fruits and Veggies
110 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers