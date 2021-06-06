Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alfred Kenneally
@alken
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
cricket insect
jar
Creative Commons images
Related collections
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Reflective
528 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new