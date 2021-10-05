Go to Karl JK Hedin's profile
@karljkhedin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Stockholm, Sverige
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

City hall

Related collections

Signs of the Times
836 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
building
Say Cheese
172 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking