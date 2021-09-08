Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julian
@julian21
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Bled, Bled, Slovenia
Published
on
September 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lake bled
bled
slovenia
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
castle
bled lake
sub
mountain castle
house on mountain
lake bled castle
houses on mountain
slovenia nature
slovenia landscape
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
lake
shoreline
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
29 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers
Blue
364 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
sea
outdoor