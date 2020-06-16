Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jojo Yuen (sharemyfoodd)
@jojoyuen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Twenty One From Eight, 鴻圖道觀塘香港
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Industrial cafe in Kwun Tong ☕️🍴
Related tags
twenty one from eight
鴻圖道觀塘香港
HD Wood Wallpapers
shelf
plywood
furniture
tabletop
Brown Backgrounds
indoors
interior design
door
table
hardwood
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Rocks
63 photos
· Curated by laze.life
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Soleil
105 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers