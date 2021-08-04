Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
France
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
vegetation
planter
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
rainforest
land
Nature Images
herbs
Backgrounds
Related collections
Friends
209 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Valentine's Day
106 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
GOLD
35 photos
· Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images