Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gita Krishnamurti
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sun Sang Eco Village, Jalan Raya Denpasar - Gilimanuk, Samsam, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
December 19, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
sun sang eco village
jalan raya denpasar - gilimanuk
samsam
tabanan regency
People Images & Pictures
Happy Images & Pictures
in
pandemic
beautifulindonesia
villa
HD Wood Wallpapers
bamboo
Travel Images
backpackers
model
backpacker
balinese
potrait
Free images
Related collections
International Women's Day
19 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Vegan
152 photos · Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Ho Ho Holidays
516 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures