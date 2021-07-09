Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
George Kamau
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Big fern plant.
Related tags
Flower Backgrounds
plant wallpaper
wallpaper for mobile
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
bush
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
outdoors
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic
found typography
119 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
typography
sign
word
Buildings
197 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line