Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jesse
@macroartz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Louis, MO, USA
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Black-eyed Susans
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
st. louis
mo
usa
plant
daisy
daisies
Flower Images
blossom
petal
People Images & Pictures
human
asteraceae
pollen
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
aster
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos
· Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
Ode to Simplicity
4,036 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Earthy
35 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor