Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
SABOOR ASIF
@saboorasif
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karachi, Pakistan
Published
on
September 6, 2021
samsung, SM-A505F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
YASHICA (Vintage photo camera).
Related tags
karachi
pakistan
camera
old
Vintage Backgrounds
antique
film
photo
equipment
classic
technology
obsolete
optical
Metal Backgrounds
lens
photography
photograph
HD Retro Wallpapers
object
photographic
Backgrounds
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,142 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Blurrrr
388 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
To see the world
38 photos
· Curated by Iza
Travel Images
People Images & Pictures
outdoor