Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
eko tavkhelidze
@ekotavkhelidze
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 30, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
Food Images & Pictures
planter
Leaf Backgrounds
herbs
outdoors
produce
vegetable
Free images
Related collections
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor
Posters
1,030 photos · Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain