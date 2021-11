This is a peak view between 2 trees looking at ” small Haystack Rock “, at Cape Kiwanda. This one is apparently not as famous as the Haystack Rock up the coast at Cannon Beach. This photo was processed as an HDR photo, 3 photos merged together so that the detail of the trees wasn’t shadowed out. To learn how to take pictures like this, read my educational blogs at www.sharetimsphotos.com.