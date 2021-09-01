Go to Jos Zwaan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown brick building with white wooden door
brown brick building with white wooden door
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Loevestein 1 5307 TG Poederoijen
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

The most famous castle in the Netherlands In 1358, knight Dirc Loef van Horne had his castle built in the traditional Dutch river landscape, where Maas and Waal meet. Then ideal for collecting tolls. On 26 July 2021 Loevestein was placed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO as part of the Dutch Waterline. There is plenty to do for everyone in the castle, the outer bailey and the soldier's village. In the museum you will learn about Hugo de Groot, the Middle Ages and the Dutch Waterline. Games let you learn about gunpowder and weapons, and in the basement you can feel the experience of high wat

Related collections

Cyberpunk City
1,015 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building
Neutrals
51 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking