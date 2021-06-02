Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
white book page on brown wooden table
white book page on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Ramadan (2021)
37 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
islam
human
blue hour
203 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
blue hour
Sunset Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking