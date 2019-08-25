Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bee Calder
@mini_b
Download free
Published on
August 25, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Workspaces
624 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Related tags
architecture
tower
building
clock tower
office building
steeple
spire
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free images