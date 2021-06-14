Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nagarjuna BodiReddy
@nagarjunabodireddy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Portrait of Siripilla
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
goat
animal love
Animal Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
mountain goat
wildlife
Public domain images
Related collections
Wonderland
23 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos · Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images