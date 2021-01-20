Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lore Schodts
@lore_schodts
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
,
New Skills
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
arm
Related collections
cake
48 photos · Curated by Nastya1402
Cake Images
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
PEOPLE
214 photos · Curated by Bas van den Eijkhof
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
Cookbook
28 photos · Curated by Julie Patel
cookbook
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery