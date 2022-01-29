Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stan Georgiev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
United Kingdom
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Almost kicked us out of the store ;(
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
united kingdom
grocery store
shopping cart
supermarket
girl alone
portait
Vintage Backgrounds
shop
human
People Images & Pictures
accessory
accessories
sunglasses
market
shelf
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Explore Yosemite Park
60 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
workspace
148 photos · Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office
Portraits
680 photos · Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures