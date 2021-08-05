Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Samuel Sng
@samuelsngx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
accessory
accessories
jewelry
ring
hand
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Aerial
547 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
architecture
397 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
9 photos
· Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers