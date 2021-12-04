Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
point reyes national seashore
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
egret
heron
ardeidae
flying
silhouette
cormorant
rock
outdoors
beak
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
human
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Slices of Sky
142 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
FIELD WORK
87 photos · Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe