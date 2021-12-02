Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abbas Malek Hosseini عطاردوار
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Aziziye, Mevlana Caddesi no 1, 42030 Karatay/Konya, Turkey
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Turkey Images & Pictures
aziziye
mevlana caddesi no 1
42030 karatay/konya
dome
persian
poetry
mevlana
mowlana
darwish
konya
steeple
tower
architecture
spire
building
Public domain images
Related collections
Portraits
92 photos
· Curated by Diane Best
portrait
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
AMOLED Wallpapers
94 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Raindrops + Glass
63 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
raindrop
glass
rain