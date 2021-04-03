Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Knut Elbrecht
@knutphotographs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A mother sheep, grazing with her two younger sheep.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sheep
animals upclose
sheeps
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
grassland
field
outdoors
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
countryside
farm
rural
grazing
meadow
pasture
ranch
land
Free pictures
Related collections
lines
54 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
Coffee House
189 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
coffee shop
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
883 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers