Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
PhotographyCourse
@photographycoursenet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Elephant feeding with grass #wildlife
Related tags
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
mammal
hippo
Elephant Images & Pictures
face
Public domain images
Related collections
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor