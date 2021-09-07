Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vardhan Halwai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bappa
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
vadodara
gujarat
india
ganesh chaturthi
figurine
worship
architecture
temple
shrine
building
finger
HD Art Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
People
213 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human
Light Interiors
381 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
Light Backgrounds
interior
indoor
Earth and Nature
130 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers