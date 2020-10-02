Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cocobols
@coco_bols
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
France
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Potato chips and fried sweet potato in coconut bowls
Related tags
france
Food Images & Pictures
avocado
spoon
cutlery
fries
bowl
chips
coconut
fork
potato
sauce
cooking
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
lunch
meal
dish
dinner
supper
Free pictures
Related collections
Food & Drink
1,550 photos
· Curated by Liu Mo
drink
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Transportation
16 photos
· Curated by Tonya Jackson
transportation
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
Foodish
38 photos
· Curated by Julia Estherlita
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds