Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilse Orsel
@lgtts
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., SH-50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A colourful wall at Lake Powell
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
wall
Best Stone Pictures & Images
rock
HD Water Wallpapers
lake powell
high
steep
geology
solid
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
cliff
glacier
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Light
416 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Flowers with Black Background
170 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
HQ Background Images
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images
the garden of daydreams
182 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant