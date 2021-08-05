Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Trinh Le Nguyen Ai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
juice
beverage
drink
smoothie
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
milk
plant
sweets
confectionery
vase
pottery
jar
glass
potted plant
beer
alcohol
milkshake
Free images
Related collections
Buildings
199 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Portrait
23 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures