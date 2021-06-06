Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yao Hu
@yauh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Humanity
149 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Collection #20: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
441 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers