Go to Tony Sebastian's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf with water droplets
green leaf with water droplets
Idukki, Kerala, IndiaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The life lines of a leaf.

Related collections

gallery
257 photos · Curated by Nikki Fahy
gallery
plant
Flower Images
Texture...
8 photos · Curated by Teresa Winterburn
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
vein
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking