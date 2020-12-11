Go to Kajetan Sumila's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and white plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Suhr, Schweiz
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

snow on leafs

Related collections

Trees & Leaves
157 photos · Curated by Kae Anderson
leafe
plant
outdoor
Seasons
203 photos · Curated by EVELYN JEFFERS
season
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking