Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ayush Shakya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Basantapur, Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nepal
basantapur
kathmandu
photographer
explore
nepali
discover
nikon
photography camera
nikon d5600
nikon camera
nature images
People Images & Pictures
human
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
apparel
shoe
footwear
clothing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Textures
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Travel
437 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers