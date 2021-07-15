Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Hoehne
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
racket
tennis racket
solar panels
electrical device
Related collections
Reflective
531 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Yoga | Ioga
28 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
Yoga Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Women Images & Pictures