Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
K. Mitch Hodge
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helen's Bay, Bangor, Northern Ireland, UK
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Looking out over a calm Irish Sea from Helen's Bay (Jun., 2013).
Related tags
helen's bay
bangor
northern ireland
uk
HD Water Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Seascape Pictures
irish sea
calm sea
bay
quay
key
oil rig
belfast lough
k. mitch hodge
county down
cloudy day
springtime
stone wall
Free images
Related collections
United Kingdom
1,224 photos
· Curated by K. Mitch Hodge
k. mitch hodge
northern ireland
ireland
Coastlines
397 photos
· Curated by K. Mitch Hodge
coastline
outdoor
ireland
Norn Iron
1,288 photos
· Curated by K. Mitch Hodge
#kmitchhodge
northern ireland
#ireland