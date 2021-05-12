Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elijah Mears
@elijahjmears
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Greensboro, NC, USA
Published
on
May 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Clover in a yard
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
greensboro
nc
usa
plant
Nature Images
Flower Images
Spring Images & Pictures
wildflower
Weed Backgrounds
clover
Grass Backgrounds
outdoors
lawn
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
vegetation
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Urban Spaces
94 photos · Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Superstores
113 photos · Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Work and collaboration
56 photos · Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds