Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Andrews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
macro
plant
pollen
blossom
anther
lamp
chandelier
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Ode to Simplicity
4,060 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds